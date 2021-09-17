Shoreline Police: Car prowl at RB Saltwater Park leads to $10,000 credit card fraud







If you have any information, please call our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311, and reference case #C21027155. A review of the video shows the suspect possibly being a mixed-race male, wearing a long-sleeve athletic shirt, grey joggers, and tennis shoes. The suspect was seen taking out a credit card from a large trifold wallet to “pay” for the merchandise.While the photos are grainy, we hope someone will recognize the suspect's clothing or know someone who has been peddling Louis Vuitton bags.If you have any information, please call our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311, and reference case #C21027155.





--King County Sheriff's Office









When they returned, someone had punched the lock on their car and their credit cards were gone.Just thirty minutes after discovering the theft, the wife got an alert from her credit card company asking if she was attempting a high end purchase at a local department store. She replied "NO" and the store interrupted the transaction. Unfortunately, the purchase of the four handbags had already occurred.A detective following up on the case received video footage from the Seattle department store. In the video, the suspect is seen "purchasing" the high-end bags at the counter.