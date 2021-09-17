UW Surplus - bike auction - view bikes in person or online then bid online

Friday, September 17, 2021


The University of Washington Surplus Property program is pleased to offer over 50 bicycles for auction--starting bids are just $5.00! All the bikes will be available for preview and inspection on September 24, 2021 from 8:30am - 3:30pm. 

Swing by our warehouse on September 24, 2021 to take a look at what is on offer! You may view the bikes online.

Signs will direct you to the North end of our building to the preview. Face-coverings are required of all visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The auctions will take place online on GovDeals.com. Auctions close September 26th between 3:00pm - 5:00pm. Ready to bid? Take part in the fun and register on GovDeals. Can't make the preview? No problem! View all the bikes online.

Parking:
There is no available parking at our building. Click here to see parking options nearby, or explore transit options.



