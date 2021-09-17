Murder in Kenmore - suspect in custody

Snohomish police take murder suspect into custody

Photo courtesy SCSO

On Sunday, August 29, 2021 at about 8:45pm, Kenmore Officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 7200 block of NE 149 Place. A male was located in the home with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead soon after.

King County Sheriff's Office deputies at the murder scene

Photo courtesy Kenmore police



KCSO Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to conducting the investigation. A person of interest was identified and information shared with other departments.



On Thursday, September 2, 2021 Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies, detectives and directed patrol unit apprehended the suspect, now wanted for 2nd Degree Murder out of King County.



A large police response converged at 132nd and 35th Ave in Everett. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was taken into custody and transported to King county.









The suspect fled from the scene. A K9 track was conducted with a King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) K9, but the suspect was not located at that time.