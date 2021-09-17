Murder in Kenmore - suspect in custody

Friday, September 17, 2021

Snohomish police take murder suspect into custody
Photo courtesy SCSO

On Sunday, August 29, 2021 at about 8:45pm, Kenmore Officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 7200 block of NE 149 Place. A male was located in the home with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead soon after.

The suspect fled from the scene. A K9 track was conducted with a King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) K9, but the suspect was not located at that time.
King County Sheriff's Office deputies at the murder scene
Photo courtesy Kenmore police

KCSO Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to conducting the investigation. A person of interest was identified and information shared with other departments.

On Thursday, September 2, 2021 Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies, detectives and directed patrol unit apprehended the suspect, now wanted for 2nd Degree Murder out of King County.

A large police response converged at 132nd and 35th Ave in Everett. The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was taken into custody and transported to King county.



Posted by DKH at 1:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  