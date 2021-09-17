Case updates September 15, 2021

Friday, September 17, 2021

Hospitalized cases in King County


Case updates September 15, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results

As of September 13, 2021 24.9% of state residents are not vaccinated.

United States 
  • Total cases  41,593,179 - 155,882 new
  • Total deaths 666,440 - 1,942 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 550,093 - 12,644 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 34,629 - 183 new  
  • Total deaths 7,145 - 56 new  

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 136,847 - 539 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,786 - 23 new 
  • Total deaths 1,829 -  2 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 33,617  - 146 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,677  -  8 new 
  • Total deaths 458 -  0 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,045 - 3 new
  • Total hospitalizations 234 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 107 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 445 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new



Posted by DKH at 1:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  