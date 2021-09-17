Case updates September 15, 2021
Friday, September 17, 2021
Case updates September 15, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results
As of September 13, 2021 24.9% of state residents are not vaccinated.
United States
- Total cases 41,593,179 - 155,882 new
- Total deaths 666,440 - 1,942 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 550,093 - 12,644 new
- Total hospitalizations 34,629 - 183 new
- Total deaths 7,145 - 56 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 136,847 - 539 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,786 - 23 new
- Total deaths 1,829 - 2 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 33,617 - 146 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,677 - 8 new
- Total deaths 458 - 0 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,045 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 234 - 0 new
- Total deaths 107 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 445 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
