King County is crafting new council districts
Friday, September 17, 2021
|The goal is for the 9 council districts to have 252,186 people each. Six of the current districts are too small and the three across the middle of the county are too large.
New King County Council districts are starting to take shape. Give us your opinion about the new map at an upcoming Zoom town hall. Sign up here: https://kingcounty.gov/districting
The 2021 King County Districting Committee is responsible for redrawing King County Council Districts using 2020 Census data. By law, district boundaries must be realigned every 10 years to reflect changes in population distribution.
This means that your current King County Council District and Councilmember may change. Find out how you can get involved and and contact the committee about how district boundary changes might impact you and your community on our participate page.
The target average is 252,186 in each council district. District 1, which includes all of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and a portion of Seattle (Lake City, Wedgwood), Bothell, Woodinville, must expand by 7,796 people.
This summer, the committee is holding a series of community listening sessions. The committee will hold town hall meetings in the fall to review draft maps. Learn more here.
The King County Districting Committee is an independent, non-partisan committee made up of volunteers that includes four members appointed by the King County Council and a fifth member selected by the committee who also serves as chair.
Regular meetings of the Districting Committee are held on the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. More details are available here.
The committee welcomes your questions, input, and public comment throughout the redistricting process at districting@kingcounty.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment