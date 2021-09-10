Shorecrest volleyball defeats Lincoln in four sets
Friday, September 10, 2021
|Shorecrest High School Varsity volleyball team photo by Robyn Williams
On Thursday, September 9, 2021 Shorecrest High School Varsity volleyball took on Seattle's Lincoln High School. In the first home game of the 2021 season the Scots defeated Lincoln in four sets 22-25, 25-22,25-17 and 25-9.
The match lasted almost two hours and both teams battled to the very end. The Scots will be on the road next Tuesday to take on Cascade High School.
Stat Leaders for the Scots
- Kills: Anna Knyphausen 11, Ally Johnson 9
- Assists: Violet Burchak 28
- Digs; Maria Alvarez 11, Ally Johnson 10 and Anna Mortensen 10
- Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 6
- Aces: Ally Johnson 7, Anna Knyphausen 5
0 comments:
Post a Comment