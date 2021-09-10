Shorecrest volleyball defeats Lincoln in four sets

Friday, September 10, 2021

Shorecrest High School Varsity volleyball team photo by Robyn Williams

On Thursday, September 9, 2021 Shorecrest High School Varsity volleyball took on Seattle's Lincoln High School. In the first home game of the 2021 season the Scots defeated Lincoln in four sets 22-25, 25-22,25-17 and 25-9. 

The match lasted almost two hours and both teams battled to the very end. The Scots will be on the road next Tuesday to take on Cascade High School. 

Stat Leaders for the Scots
  • Kills: Anna Knyphausen 11, Ally Johnson 9
  • Assists: Violet Burchak 28
  • Digs; Maria Alvarez 11, Ally Johnson 10 and Anna Mortensen 10
  • Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 6
  • Aces: Ally Johnson 7, Anna Knyphausen 5
Coach Robyn Williams



Posted by DKH at 4:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  