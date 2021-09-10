Case updates September 8, 2021 - if you have had COVID-19 you still need a vaccination

no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results





If I had COVID-19, do I need a vaccine?





Y es, you should get the vaccine even if you already had COVID-19.5 Data shows it is uncommon to get COVID-19 again in the 90 days after you were infected.





That means you might have some protection from COVID-19 (called natural immunity) for at least a little while. But we don't know how long natural immunity might last. And if you rely only on natural immunity, you risk getting sick or spreading the virus to others. That is why it is important to get the vaccine, even if you had COVID-19 before.





United States

Total cases 40,523,954 - 163,164 new

Total deaths 652,480 - 1,647 new





Washington state Total confirmed cases 531,294 - 3,063 new

Total hospitalizations 33,440 - 252 new

Total deaths 6,850 - 59 new

King county Total confirmed cases 133,107 - 526 new

Total hospitalizations 7,640 - 23 new

Total deaths 1,808 - 11 new

Seattle

Total confirmed cases 32,637 - 126 new

Total hospitalizations 1,644 - 0 new

Total deaths 454 - 4 new

Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 2,985 - 11 new

Total hospitalizations 229 - 1 new

Total deaths 107 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases 436 - 5 new

Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new













