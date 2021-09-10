Case updates September 8, 2021 - if you have had COVID-19 you still need a vaccination
Friday, September 10, 2021
no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results
If I had COVID-19, do I need a vaccine?
Yes, you should get the vaccine even if you already had COVID-19.5 Data shows it is uncommon to get COVID-19 again in the 90 days after you were infected.
That means you might have some protection from COVID-19 (called natural immunity) for at least a little while. But we don't know how long natural immunity might last. And if you rely only on natural immunity, you risk getting sick or spreading the virus to others. That is why it is important to get the vaccine, even if you had COVID-19 before.
United States
- Total cases 40,523,954 - 163,164 new
- Total deaths 652,480 - 1,647 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 531,294 - 3,063 new
- Total hospitalizations 33,440 - 252 new
- Total deaths 6,850 - 59 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 133,107 - 526 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,640 - 23 new
- Total deaths 1,808 - 11 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 32,637 - 126 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,644 - 0 new
- Total deaths 454 - 4 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,985 - 11 new
- Total hospitalizations 229 - 1 new
- Total deaths 107 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 436 - 5 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
