Adventures of an Icebreaker: U.S., Canadian crews conduct joint training exercise during CGC Healy's Northwest Passage transit

Friday, September 10, 2021


Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz speaks to Brendon Mendenhall, from the Ship-Based Technical Support in the Arctic (STARC) program, working aboard Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20), during a visit aboard Healy while near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada on Sept. 6, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Michael Underwood.


The Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) crew conducted a search-and-rescue exercise and professional exchange with members of the Canadian Coast Guard and Canadian Rangers near Resolute Bay in Nunavut, Canada, September 6, 2021, during Healy’s Northwest Passage transit.

Healy and its crew are circumnavigating North America to strengthen allied partnerships, in addition to conducting Coast Guard missions and supporting oceanographic research to increase understanding of the changing Arctic environment and associated impacts.

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) Executive Officer Cmdr. Jessica Worst observes Canadian coast guard ship Amundsen transit alongside Healy during a passing exercise near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada on Sept. 6, 2021. The two services conducted a joint Arctic search and rescue exercise with Canadian Rangers to improve interoperability for a combined response during a search and rescue operation in the Polar region. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Michael Underwood.


U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz, Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier and Canadian Coast Guard Assistant Commissioner for the Arctic Region Neil O’Rourke were aboard Healy to meet with the crew and observe the joint training exercise.

“Training alongside our Canadian partners while underway in the Arctic during a historic circumnavigation of North America is a great example of enhancing our interoperability and mission capabilities,” said Schultz. “Healy is supporting oceanographic research with the science community during this deployment to the critically important Arctic region.”

An aircrew aboard a Canadian coast guard Bell 429 helicopter prepares to land aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) while near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada on Sept. 6, U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class Michael Underwood.

The U.S. Coast Guard is the nation’s leader in Arctic surface operations and coordinates with international partners to maintain the region as safe, prosperous and cooperative by strengthening international and intergovernmental partnerships in the region through joint exercises and professional exchanges.

“Seeing the members of the Canadian Coast Guard work hand in hand with their counterparts from the Healy has been inspiring,” said Pelletier. “The vastness of the Arctic makes this a very difficult environment for emergency response making every opportunity for training valuable. These exercises ensure our two countries’ Coast Guards stand ready and able to assist should we be needed.”

Coast Guard icebreaker crews aboard Healy and the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) deploy to conduct statutory Coast Guard missions in the Polar Regions such as search-and-rescue and the protection of marine resources. Additionally, the crews support oceanographic research in the Arctic and Antarctic.

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz, Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier and Canadian Coast Guard Assistant Commissioner for the Arctic Region Neil O’Rourke were aboard Healy to meet with the crew and observe the joint training exercise. Photos by LT Scott Kellerman

The Healy crew is collaborating with the international science community and institutions from the U.S., Canada, Norway and Denmark to perform oceanographic projects throughout the Northwest Passage and within Baffin Bay to inform environmental change research.

The Healy, a 420-foot-long medium icebreaker, departed its Seattle homeport July 10, 2021 for a months-long Arctic deployment and circumnavigation of North America. Since departing, the crew has been executing Coast Guard missions, supporting oceanographic research and conducting training to develop the Coast Guard’s future Polar security cutter sailors.



