Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells appointed to Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees

Shoreline Community College. Aerial photography by Jared Solano / Instagram @Juarez.Solano

Governor Jay Inslee recently appointed Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells to the Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees.

“Rebecca Chan and Kim Wells each bring significant financial and organizational management experience to the Board of Trustees, and the College is pleased to welcome them into the campus community,” said Acting President Phillip King.

Rebecca Chan, SCC Board of Trustees



Rebecca Chan is a licensed CPA and Finance Manager at Providence St Joseph Health, with more than 15 years of healthcare finance experience.



She earned a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Washington.



A resident of the city of Shoreline, Chan has volunteered with a variety of nonprofit organizations for many years and currently serves on the King County Women’s Advisory Board, focusing on gender-based violence.





"As a first-born daughter of an immigrant family, I know the importance of education and mentorship.

"Being a Shoreline trustee resonates with my core values of education and healthcare as human rights; these basic needs translate to a safe and healthy community. The community college system is the pipeline to living wage jobs in healthcare and other industries,” Chan said.

Kim Wells, SCC Board of Trustees

Kim Wells is the Director of Organization Development and Learning at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, with over 25 years of experience in human resources and talent management. is the Director of Organization Development and Learning at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, with over 25 years of experience in human resources and talent management.





She has a master’s degree from the University of Washington, where she studied evaluation methods for organizational interventions.





Wells has served on many community boards, including Bridges Multicultural Theater and BirdNote, and she started the first diversity, equity, and inclusion effort at Fred Hutch in 2000 as well as chaired its Diversity Committee for several years.