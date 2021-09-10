Jobs: Shoreline Community College has openings for four positions
Friday, September 10, 2021
Campus Security Office – Safety and Security
Date of first consideration: September 15, 2021
Job description and application
Human Resource Consultant 3 – Human Resources (Temporary)
Date of first consideration: September 19, 2021
Job description and application
Program Coordinator – CEO
Date of first consideration: September 22, 2021
Job description and application
Program Specialist 2 – SEM
Date of first consideration: October 11, 2021
Job description and application
Interested applicants may apply at Job description and application for our full-time and part-time positions. Search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
0 comments:
Post a Comment