Flags at half-staff for Chief Krouse and for Patriots Day

Friday, September 10, 2021. Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Former Colfax Fire Chief and Volunteer Firefighter Jim Krouse, 76, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on





Chief Krouse died in the line of duty on Saturday, August 28, 2021.





Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, September 10, 2021.





A memorial service will take place on September 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Colfax at 1:00pm.





The second flag lowering is for Saturday, September 11 ,2021





Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, September 11, 2021, for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to the victims of the 2001 tragedy.





The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, September 10, 2021. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, September 11, 2021, or first thing Monday morning, September 13th.





Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.











