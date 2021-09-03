September is National Suicide Prevention Month
Friday, September 3, 2021
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and September 5-11 is National Suicide Prevention Week.
Suicide is often related to mental health issues, so supporting suicide prevention also helps address the mental health problems we face today.
Most importantly, talk about mental health issues with others and know how to relay the proper resources (e.g., 800-273-TALK, www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat, etc) when people need them.
Lifeline Chat is a service of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, connecting individuals with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat. All chat centers in the Lifeline network are accredited by CONTACT USA. Lifeline Chat is available 24/7 across the U.S.
Fundraiser by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention · donate here.
