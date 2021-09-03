KCSO: There's an app for that

King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht has announced the release of a new smartphone application for the King County Sheriff’s Office.





Shoreline is a contract department of the King County Sheriff's Office. The app will cover Shoreline plus unincorporated King County and all the other contract cities, including Kenmore.





This app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with King County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.







Submit a tip

Meet the Sheriff

Access COVID-19 resources

Receive push notifications

Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

Read the latest news and updates

Access inmate information

Research sex offenders in the area “Open and accurate communication are the fundamentals of transparency, which in turn builds trust with the communities we serve,” said Sheriff Johanknecht. “Our new mobile app gives us a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. We even have weather alerts.” The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can:

The King County Sheriff’s Office app is available for both Android and Apple users.





Download it for free in the App Store and Google





Play by searching “King Sheriff WA" or using the QR code from the photo.









