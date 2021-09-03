Aerial views of the four transit stations

Photographer Jared Solano did a flyover of the four transit stations in the north end. Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline North / 185th, Shoreline South / 148th, and Northgate. 130th will eventually be added to that list.



Mountlake Terrace



Located east of Interstate-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center just north of 236th St SW, west of Veterans Memorial Park, the elevated Mountlake Terrace Station straddles 236th St SW, and is a short walk from the Mountlake Terrace Library, new city hall and future Gateway transit oriented development neighborhood.





Shoreline North / 185th Station

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano)

Shoreline North / 185th Station



The photo shows the parking structure which will be a couple of floors higher and hold 500 vehicles. The train tracks will be coming in at the bottom of the photo. Riders will use the existing bridge over the freeway to access the Shoreline Stadium and westside neighborhoods.





Shoreline South / 148th Station

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano)





Shoreline South / 148th Station





Located just northeast of I-5 at the NE 145th St exit, the elevated Shoreline South/148th Station connects to new Sound Transit SR 522/NE 145th Bus Rapid Transit service, which also starts in 2024. A parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces is part of the project.





A pedestrian bridge is planned for NE 148th to connect neighborhoods, churches, and parks and playing fields on the west to the new station.





Northgate Station and pedestrian / bicycle bridge

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram @Juarez.Solano

Northgate Station



With just more than a month before the opening of the Northgate Link extension, Sound Transit has begun full simulated service on the extension. Now, all Link trains continue without riders from University of Washington Station to Northgate. During peak service hours, people in the Northgate area will see trains running every eight minutes in each direction along the elevated tracks.





The pedestrian bridge connects North Seattle College, medical centers, area residents, and bicyclists to the Northgate station, shopping, and the Kraken ice rinks. The Northgate neighborhood was severed when the freeway cut through the middle 50 years ago.











