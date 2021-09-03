Donate menstrual supplies at T2P2 Donation Drive-Thru on September 7 at The Local 104













On September 7, 2021 The Local 104 is hosting a T2P2 Donation Drive-Thru from 5:30pm to close.

The first 15 donors will receive $5 gift cards for Local 104.



The pads, tampons, and liners collected will be repackaged into small discreet kits for nurse office distribution in Shoreline and Seattle Public Schools, as well as other area school districts.

Local non-profit T2P2 is dedicated to providing menstrual supplies to those in need in the Greater Puget Sound area.Currently, they are in the midst of their annual back-to-school drive.