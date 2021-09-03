Case updates September 1, 2021 - masks required at outdoor events with more than 500 people
Friday, September 3, 2021
Masks are required at outdoor events with more than 500 people. See article.
United States
- Total cases 39,488,866 - 171,123 new
- Total deaths 641,725 - 1,328 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 512,162 - 3,502 new
- Probable (additional) cases 59,306 - 862 new
- Total hospitalizations 31,671 - 565 new
- Total deaths 6,643 - 32 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 129,849 - 893 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,365 - 23 new
- Total deaths 1,772 - 1 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 31,898 - 208 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,597 - 2 new
- Total deaths 443 - 1 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,929 - 17 new
- Total hospitalizations 225 - 0 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 413 - 6 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
