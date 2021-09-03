Case updates September 1, 2021 - masks required at outdoor events with more than 500 people

Friday, September 3, 2021

The highly contagious Delta variant
Graphic from WebMD
Case updates September 1, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results

Masks are required at outdoor events with more than 500 people. See article.
 

United States 
  • Total cases  39,488,866 - 171,123 new
  • Total deaths 641,725 - 1,328 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 512,162 - 3,502 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 59,306 - 862 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 31,671 - 565 new   
  • Total deaths 6,643 - 32 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 129,849 -  893 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,365 - 23 new 
  • Total deaths 1,772 -  1 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 31,898  - 208 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,597  -   2 new 
  • Total deaths 443 -  1 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,929 - 17 new
  • Total hospitalizations 225 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 413 - 6 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


