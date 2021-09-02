September is National Recovery Month and Shoreline has local resources

Ty Reed, Recovery Career Services





His young non-profit fulfills an essential need inspired by his personal experiences that exemplify an astonishing comeback.





Though he had excellent past work experience and an MBA, his past addiction, mental health challenges, and criminal convictions made getting back into the professional workforce challenging.









"When someone is on the journey to recovery, they need support services while transitioning back to work. That has been sadly missing in our society. I've experienced not only my journey but have seen those same needs in others. 'I'm convinced you will have some of your best employees from those in recovery. Their gratitude for being given a second chance will be a mighty contribution to your business," said Mr. Reed.

He is available to individuals and organizations, providing coaching, workshops, education, and support services. To learn more, go to:



Addiction and Mental Health Trends



About 10% of the adult population over 18 is considered in active recovery, as reported by American Addiction Centers. Drugs, including alcohol, gambling, video-game, and sex can all become addictive. He knows this is different for everyone, and acknowledges that there are many paths to recovery





The Seattle Times reports that in King County, during the first half of 2020, addiction rates rose 20% for the overall population. Unfortunately, the pandemic presents another challenging year as addiction increases, but services cannot keep up with the demand.



It’s estimated that at least 17 million US residents who need recovery treatment do not receive it every year. A new Harris poll published by NAMI reports that one barrier to treatment is that stigmas associated with a depressive disorder increased from 72% in 2009 to 84% today. In addition, 48% of those polled are unsure if they are eligible to receive care and are equally unsure about how to access services.





Barbie Collins Young,

Barbie Collins Young,

Executive Director, NAMI Eastside. According to NAMI, (National Alliance for Mental Illness) "Approximately 1 in 5 adults in the US experiences a mental health condition."



"During the pandemic, addiction and mental health illness have risen including parents who have become overwhelmed. Parents now have to make agonizing decisions about how to keep their children safe from COVID. "In addition, social isolation, worries over a job, housing, or educational losses, and the confusion over vaccines and masking are all believed to be factors creating new and exasperated anxiety," said Barbie Collins Young, Executive Director, NAMI Eastside.

"If you think you will need any services - get ahead of the crisis - including seeking preventative measures. Right now is the time to search for help!" continued Ms. Young.



Local Resources



National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI)



NAMI sponsors many public education and support programs and for those affected family members and friends, too. They can also help with locating provider resources in the area.



Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA)



SAMHSA's National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information. Also visit their online treatment locators









King County Virtual Resource Center (VRC) at City of Shoreline



Virtual via Zoom until meeting in person is considered safe. Previously held at Shoreline City Hall.



Virtual via Zoom until meeting in person is considered safe. Previously held at Shoreline City Hall.

The VRC is a one-stop public/community resource every Tuesday in Shoreline between 1:30-3:00pm. You don't have to be a Shoreline resident for access. The VRC has various Zoom breakout rooms for private discussions with service providers in many areas such as substance abuse, behavioral health, domestic violence, retraining/education, civil legal assistance, and veterans' services.









There is a VRC Shoreline, but there are two other virtual resource centers - one at Redmond and one at Burien – and they too are available for anyone in need regardless of where they reside. The three VRCs operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and a list of which organizations will be attending, along with the various VRC scheduled days and times are all available via the link below.



The Shoreline and Redmond Libraries have recently opened a meeting room to access a computer kiosk during the VRC hours for those without technology access.



One recent VRC participant said, “This has been great. What I accomplished in the VRC today would have taken me several hours or more on my own!”



Visit the VRC here:



for information on the schedule and how to connect.



More information at the City of Shoreline’s website.







You can meet providers from Public Health, DCHS (Department of Community and Health Services), Hopelink, Center for Human Services, Shoreline Community College, the King County Library, and more.There is a VRC Shoreline, but there are two other virtual resource centers - one at Redmond and one at Burien – and they too are available for anyone in need regardless of where they reside. The three VRCs operate every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and a list of which organizations will be attending, along with the various VRC scheduled days and times are all available via the link below.The Shoreline and Redmond Libraries have recently opened a meeting room to access a computer kiosk during the VRC hours for those without technology access.One recent VRC participant said, "This has been great. What I accomplished in the VRC today would have taken me several hours or more on my own!"Visit the VRC here: Virtual Resource Center's website for information on the schedule and how to connect.More information at the City of Shoreline's website. https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/police-department/community-court-and-community-resource-center

Ty Reed is the founder of Recovery Career Services, located in Shoreline, where he helps those in recovery establish their "right balance" back into productive and professional work life.