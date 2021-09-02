Adventures of an icebreaker - USCGC Healy leaves port at Seward AK and heads north

Following port call in Seward, the crew will venture north, back into the Arctic.

The icebreaker Healy spent some time testing equipment on Puget Sound next to Shoreline. We are following them on their journey circumnavigating North America.







The crew aboard Healy, a 420 ft. medium icebreaker, will provide U.S. surface presence in the Arctic, conduct high latitude oceanographic research missions, engage in exercises and professional exchanges with foreign navies and patrols, and conduct other operations as directed throughout their deployment.





Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmember takes down the American Flag as the Healy departs Seward, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021.

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers pull in lines preparing to depart Seward, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. The Healy and its crew are circumnavigating North America to strengthen allied partnerships, in addition to conducting Coast Guard missions and supporting oceanographic research to increase understanding of the changing Arctic environment and associated impacts.

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmember Senior Chief Petty Officer Jim McCardle, plots a course on a chart as Healy departs Seward, Alaska, during the cutter’s Arctic deployment on Aug. 25, 2021. The Healy and its crew are circumnavigating North America.





Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmember Senior Chief Petty Officer Jim McCardle, plots a course on a chart as Healy departs Seward, Alaska, during the cutter's Arctic deployment on Aug. 25, 2021.





Ens. Valerie Hines and Ens. Emi Siler monitor the Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) transit out of Seward, Alaska, during Healy’s Arctic deployment, Aug. 25, 2021.





Lt. Kevin Lowery and ENS Ryan Dunkle scan for other vessels and obstacles from the Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) bridge as the cutter and crew transit out of Seward, Alaska, during Healy’s Arctic deployment, Aug. 25, 2021.





And they are out to sea!





The Healy and its crew are currently deployed on a circumnavigation of North America to promote U.S. interests along the U.S. and Russia maritime boundary line, in addition to conducting Coast Guard missions and supporting oceanographic research.













After a brief stop in Seward, Alaska, the Coast Guard Cutter Healy crew pulled in the lines and set sail continuing their Arctic Deployment.