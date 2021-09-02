Adventures of an Icebreaker: Training with aircrew from USCG Air Station Kodiak

Together, crews conducted multiple landings and refuelings during flight ops. This training ensures Healy’s crew and aircrew are proficient and stay sharp!







We are tagging along with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy on its voyage from Puget Sound through the Arctic and around North America.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi





Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) tie-down team retreat from a MH-65 helicopter during joint flight training operations in the Gulf of Alaska on Aug. 25, 2021. Tie-down teams use ratchet straps to secure the helicopter to the flight deck after landing and they remove the tie-down straps before the helicopter can take off.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers lay out a fuel hose during flight training operations in the Gulf of Alaska on Aug. 25, 2021. The crew used the hose to provide fuel to an Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew during joint flight operations training.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi





Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers don personal protective equipment prior to re-fueling an Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aboard the cutter while transiting the Gulf of Alaska on Aug. 25, 2021.





The Healy and its crew are circumnavigating North America to strengthen allied partnerships, in addition to conducting Coast Guard missions and supporting oceanographic research to increase understanding of the changing Arctic environment and associated impacts.





U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi





Ens. Ryan Dunkle, a Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmember, relays landing signals to Air Station Kodiak pilots flying a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during nighttime flight training operations off the coast of Alaska during Healy’s Arctic deployment on Aug. 25, 2021. Landing Signal Officers are responsible for communicating with the aircrew and cutter crewmembers during flight operations.