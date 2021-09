Scene on the Sound: Make way for the Cape Island

It was launched and then needed to be used for military service transferred into the Naval Vessel Register (NVR) [1] as the USNS Mercury, as transport ship for vehicles, and other goods. The ship was returned to Crowley Liner Services of Jacksonville, Florida.





In 1993 the ship was permanently transferred to the navy's roll as a ready reserve ship, and renamed Cape Island (T-AKR-10). The Cape Island remains laid up in a ready reserve state so that it may be activated in 5 days, if called upon. The ship is currently moored in Tacoma, WA.