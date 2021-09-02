Scene on the Sound: Make way for the Cape Island

The Cape Island photo by Jan Hansen





From Wikipedia : S Cape Island (AKR-10) was originally laid down for commercial service in 1976 as Illinois, a Type C7 ship for the States Lines.

It was launched and then needed to be used for military service transferred into the Naval Vessel Register (NVR) [1] as the USNS Mercury, as transport ship for vehicles, and other goods. The ship was returned to Crowley Liner Services of Jacksonville, Florida.

In 1993 the ship was permanently transferred to the navy's roll as a ready reserve ship, and renamed Cape Island (T-AKR-10). The Cape Island remains laid up in a ready reserve state so that it may be activated in 5 days, if called upon. The ship is currently moored in Tacoma, WA.







The Cape Island sailed swiftly by this morning on her way back to Tacoma, her home port. Fishermen on the Sound had to give way to this vessel coming through at over 18 knots.