Lake Forest Park student named to Columbia College 2021 Summer Semester dean's list
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Columbia College of Missouri recently announced its dean's list for the Summer Semester (May-August, 2021).
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Among those named to the dean's list is Cynthia Dodgson of Lake Forest Park, who attended Online.
