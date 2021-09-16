Northshore Fire commissioners planning to contact for a neighboring fire department to operate their fire department

Thursday, September 16, 2021

The Northshore Fire Department (NFD) is considering having another fire department operate the NFD under a long-term contract for administrative, Fire Marshal, and fire and emergency medical services.

The Board of Commissioners is offering opportunities for input from the citizens and stakeholders of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore. A public survey is open until October 4, 2021. A virtual open house is planned for September 28.
 
They offer several ways to provide input and stay informed regarding Contract for Services.
The five member Board of Commissioners recently lost two members who died. One was up for re-election and the other still had time on his term. The remaining board members appointed two interim members. Neither was the person running unopposed for the open seat.

Earlier this year, the board of commissioners, on a 3-2 vote, tried to merge with Woodinville Fire and Rescue. The city councils of both Kenmore and Lake Forest Park were unanimously opposed. The firefighter's union ran a campaign against the plan, which was resoundingly defeated in the April 27, 2021 election. See our previous article.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  