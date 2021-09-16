Northshore Fire commissioners planning to contact for a neighboring fire department to operate their fire department
Thursday, September 16, 2021
The Board of Commissioners is offering opportunities for input from the citizens and stakeholders of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore. A public survey is open until October 4, 2021. A virtual open house is planned for September 28.
They offer several ways to provide input and stay informed regarding Contract for Services.
- Visit the Northshore Fire Department Contract for Services website
- Attend the September 28th Virtual Open House at 7pm via Zoom
- Complete this public survey (Please complete by October 4, 2021)
- Email questions and comments to the Board Secretary at boardsecretary@northshorefire.com
Stay connected! We're on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Earlier this year, the board of commissioners, on a 3-2 vote, tried to merge with Woodinville Fire and Rescue. The city councils of both Kenmore and Lake Forest Park were unanimously opposed. The firefighter's union ran a campaign against the plan, which was resoundingly defeated in the April 27, 2021 election. See our previous article.
--Diane Hettrick
