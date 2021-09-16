Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting September 30, 2021 includes study items on vaccination requirements and police RADAR unit

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021

The agenda for the Shoreline City Council September 20, 2021 meeting includes three study items:

8(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 938 - Authorizing a One-Year Extension to the Right-of-Way Franchise with Frontier Communications Northwest (dba Ziply Fiber) Originally Granted to Verizon Northwest Inc. (Ordinance No. 522) to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Cable System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline

This proposed Ordinance No. 938 would provide a second one-year extension to the existing franchise agreement and would terminate November 4, 2022, or upon the effective date of a new franchise, whichever occurs first.

Note: If this sounds familiar, on August 16 Council adopted Ordinance No. 939 - Authorizing a Non-Exclusive Franchise to Zayo Group, LLC to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Telecommunications System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline

8(b) Discussing 2021-2023 City Council Goal 5, Action Step 5 Regarding RADAR, (Response Awareness, De-escalation and Referral) Alternatives to Police Services, and Other Possible Criminal Justice Reforms

Council will hear an update regarding types and possible options for alternative-responses to Police calls for service and opportunities to work with other criminal justice partners to implement reforms.

8(c) Discussion of Resolution No. 483 - Requiring Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations as a Qualification of Employment or Public Service with the City of Shoreline, as a Qualification for Providing Contracted Services at City Facilities, Authorizing the City Manager to Develop Additional Rules and Parameters for Implementing this Requirement, and Establishing a Deadline of Full Vaccination by December 1, 2021

Information about attending / participating in meetings and the full agenda is HERE

--Pam Cross



