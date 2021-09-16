Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting September 30, 2021 includes study items on vaccination requirements and police RADAR unit
Thursday, September 16, 2021
|Shoreline City Council 2021
The agenda for the Shoreline City Council September 20, 2021 meeting includes three study items:
8(a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 938 - Authorizing a One-Year Extension to the Right-of-Way Franchise with Frontier Communications Northwest (dba Ziply Fiber) Originally Granted to Verizon Northwest Inc. (Ordinance No. 522) to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Cable System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline
This proposed Ordinance No. 938 would provide a second one-year extension to the existing franchise agreement and would terminate November 4, 2022, or upon the effective date of a new franchise, whichever occurs first.
Note: If this sounds familiar, on August 16 Council adopted Ordinance No. 939 - Authorizing a Non-Exclusive Franchise to Zayo Group, LLC to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Telecommunications System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline
8(b) Discussing 2021-2023 City Council Goal 5, Action Step 5 Regarding RADAR, (Response Awareness, De-escalation and Referral) Alternatives to Police Services, and Other Possible Criminal Justice Reforms
Council will hear an update regarding types and possible options for alternative-responses to Police calls for service and opportunities to work with other criminal justice partners to implement reforms.
8(c) Discussion of Resolution No. 483 - Requiring Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations as a Qualification of Employment or Public Service with the City of Shoreline, as a Qualification for Providing Contracted Services at City Facilities, Authorizing the City Manager to Develop Additional Rules and Parameters for Implementing this Requirement, and Establishing a Deadline of Full Vaccination by December 1, 2021
Information about attending / participating in meetings and the full agenda is HERE
--Pam Cross
0 comments:
Post a Comment