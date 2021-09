Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting September 30, 2021 includes study items on vaccination requirements and police RADAR unit

Shoreline City Council 2021









--Pam Cross











The agenda for the Shoreline City Council September 20, 2021 meeting includes three study items:This proposed Ordinance No. 938 would provide a second one-year extension to the existing franchise agreement and would terminate November 4, 2022, or upon the effective date of a new franchise, whichever occurs first.Note: If this sounds familiar, on August 16 Council adopted Ordinance No. 939 - Authorizing a Non-Exclusive Franchise to Zayo Group, LLC to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Telecommunications System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of ShorelineCouncil will hear an update regarding types and possible options for alternative-responses to Police calls for service and opportunities to work with other criminal justice partners to implement reforms.Information about attending / participating in meetings and the full agenda is HERE