Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Marysville Getchell

Thursday, September 16, 2021




Shorecrest Varsity Boys Tennis

WESCO 2A/3A/4A

Coach Rob Mann

Date: 9/15/21 Opponent: Marysville-Gethchell 
Location: MGHS

Score: SC: 7 Opponent: 0 SC Overall Record: 1-3

Singles

#1 SC: Zaid Khan (12) 6-2, 6-0 W
MG: Mason Deveraux (11)

#2 SC: Calvin Rice (12) 6-0, 6-0 W
MG: Jaden Lash (12)

#3 SC: Owen Pierce (12) 6-0, 6-0 W
MG: Owen Dudder (11)

#4 SC: Matthew Gardiner (12) 6-2, 6-0 W
MG: Connor Olmsted (11)

Doubles

#1 SC: Connor Wakefield (12)/Indigo Vining (9) 7-5, 6-1 W
MG: Kane Selapack (11)/Marshall Campbell (11)

#2 SC: Sohum Vohra (10)/Spencer Berry (10) 6-0, 6-2 W
MG: Ryder Hurley (12)/Colby Kelling (12)

#3 SC: Thomas Linville (10)/Parker Mina (11) 6-1, 6-1 W
MG: Trenton Bond (11)/Kobe Rahazaki (11)



