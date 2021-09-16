Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Marysville Getchell
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Shorecrest Varsity Boys Tennis
WESCO 2A/3A/4A
Coach Rob Mann
Date: 9/15/21 Opponent: Marysville-Gethchell
Location: MGHS
Score: SC: 7 Opponent: 0 SC Overall Record: 1-3
Singles
#1 SC: Zaid Khan (12) 6-2, 6-0 W
MG: Mason Deveraux (11)
#2 SC: Calvin Rice (12) 6-0, 6-0 W
MG: Jaden Lash (12)
#3 SC: Owen Pierce (12) 6-0, 6-0 W
MG: Owen Dudder (11)
#4 SC: Matthew Gardiner (12) 6-2, 6-0 W
MG: Connor Olmsted (11)
Doubles
#1 SC: Connor Wakefield (12)/Indigo Vining (9) 7-5, 6-1 W
MG: Kane Selapack (11)/Marshall Campbell (11)
#2 SC: Sohum Vohra (10)/Spencer Berry (10) 6-0, 6-2 W
MG: Ryder Hurley (12)/Colby Kelling (12)
#3 SC: Thomas Linville (10)/Parker Mina (11) 6-1, 6-1 W
MG: Trenton Bond (11)/Kobe Rahazaki (11)
