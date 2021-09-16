Check out new film appreciation classes at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, September 16, 2021
If so, check out the upcoming film appreciation classes offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College!
Explore the work of filmmakers of color in Watching the Black Experience, binge your favorite scary movies in Terror on the Screen: The History of Horror Films, or check out Exploring the Early Eras of Film to get a glimpse of the golden age of Hollywood.
Check out our online course catalog to see all Fall classes or contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
