Saturday's outdoor concert moves indoors to Third Place Commons

Unfortunately, our rainy city decided that this weekend was the perfect time to bring back the rain. So we can't hold our outdoor concert after all on Saturday.





The concert is free.













With an indoor event, a few things do change. Masks are required, there's **no dancing** right now, and we do encourage you to maintain social distance. But the music will still be great and that's what it's all about!The Third Place Commons stage is on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.