Shoreline Police: a routine disturbance call turned into much more



Earlier this month, Shoreline Police were called to a disturbance near the 16000 block of Aurora Ave N.







An employee of the business called 911 to report a subject was causing problems inside the store. The staff also suspected him of selling drugs in the parking lot.







Patrol Officers contacted the subject in the parking lot near his car; an open bag on the front seat of his car containing suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills caught their attention.







A check of the suspect's name with dispatch returned with a felony warrant for Assault 1 with a $500,000 bail. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail. The suspect's vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.







Once a search warrant was obtained, Detectives searched the vehicle and located: Once a search warrant was obtained, Detectives searched the vehicle and located:

$82,402.00 Cash

2 handguns

1 BB gun that looked like an AK-47

1,688 Fentanyl Pills

200 Xanax Bars

82 grams of Meth

29 grams of Heroin

28 grams of crack cocaine

7 grams of cocaine

Various other pills Charges of drug possession with intent to deliver, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm were forwarded to the King County Prosecuting Office.



--King County Sheriff's Office












