Shoreline Police: a routine disturbance call turned into much more
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Earlier this month, Shoreline Police were called to a disturbance near the 16000 block of Aurora Ave N.
An employee of the business called 911 to report a subject was causing problems inside the store. The staff also suspected him of selling drugs in the parking lot.
Patrol Officers contacted the subject in the parking lot near his car; an open bag on the front seat of his car containing suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills caught their attention.
A check of the suspect's name with dispatch returned with a felony warrant for Assault 1 with a $500,000 bail. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail. The suspect's vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.
- $82,402.00 Cash
- 2 handguns
- 1 BB gun that looked like an AK-47
- 1,688 Fentanyl Pills
- 200 Xanax Bars
- 82 grams of Meth
- 29 grams of Heroin
- 28 grams of crack cocaine
- 7 grams of cocaine
- Various other pills
--King County Sheriff's Office
