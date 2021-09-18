Lummi Artist Raya Friday and Team Will Create Glass Art Designed by Shoreline Residents





Selected artistic designs will be awarded $100 and be credited in any future exhibitions as well as publicized on Shoreline Public Art Facebook and the City’s Public Art Webpage, and other media. The artworks will become part of the City’s Permanent Collection. (Prizes are payable with an invoice and W-9 showing Shoreline address; up to 4 awards given.)



Open to all ages, up to three colors, can be functional, abstract, or symbolic shape, a vase or drinking glass, and/or more sculptural art (up to 1 hour of time to create). Maximum size for the furnace is about 15” and the artists will scale down any larger suggestions.









Finished work is destined for accession into the City’s Portable Works Collection and as a donation to ShoreLake Arts for fundraising at a future auction. Clear glass, transparent preferred 1-3 colors otherwise

modifications to design are likely necessary to execute the object in the time allotted. Final selection is determined by the artist and public art coordinator, with a guided Q/A salon session for design review on Tuesday Sept. 28 at 7pm on zoom (zoom link released on Shoreline Public Art Facebook on Tuesday morning, https://www.facebook.com/shorelineart ).

General times: goblet, cup, bowl, vase, vessel: ½ hour – 1 hour; sculptural object: up to 2 hours;

Stretch your imagination into unexpected realms like pop culture, politics, or Shoreline lore

pumpkins, Xmas ornaments, etc. discouraged

Example: Drawing of the sphere that has blue and green symbolizing we need to come together for cleaner water for all.

Still not sure? Attend the design help session on Sept. 28 Zoom, as detailed above.



Submit ideas online to



About Raya Friday: Raya Friday began her career in glass in 1996 in Seattle where she was born and raised. She worked in and around the Seattle area for seven years before attending Alfred University (New York) where she graduated with a BFA. The source and purpose of Friday's current work is to explore the influence of the modern world on the Native American aesthetic. She mixes traditional elements and ideas with metal and glass to re-imagine her culture and its traditions through the lens of the world she grew up in. Follow on Instagram

Submit ideas online to artentry@shorelinewa.gov with subject line, "Shoreliners Design Glass." Include a sketch with any colors (submitted as jpg. file) along with a description of the idea and your contact information. You can also drop hard copies at Café Aroma in the Collection Box (starting Sunday Sept. 19). Deadline October 5 at noon. Final selections announced by October 8.



Funding provided by a generous Creative Economy Grant from Port of Seattle through the efforts of the Shoreline Office of Economic Development.









