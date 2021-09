Shoreline School Board meeting Tuesday

Topics for this meeting include an overview of 2020 census results and planning for potential school board redistricting, as well as a first reading of a new policy focused on school safety and security program services.Please note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, September 21 and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the in-person meeting.Link to Agenda:Attending the September 21 School Board Regular Meeting Online: