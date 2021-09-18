Shoreline School Board meeting Tuesday

Saturday, September 18, 2021


The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center 18560 1st Ave. NE. This meeting is also available via Zoom using the log-in information below. 

Topics for this meeting include an overview of 2020 census results and planning for potential school board redistricting, as well as a first reading of a new policy focused on school safety and security program services.

Please note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.

If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, September 21 and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the in-person meeting.

Link to Agenda:
https://app.eduportal.com/share/a7ff5d2a-1802-11ec-9bf8-06c64aa3b8d4

Attending the September 21 School Board Regular Meeting Online:

Meeting Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85219178235?pwd=RHBSQjVQSFVrakhYQktnS1htZ3VzUT09
Passcode: 127830
Webinar ID: 852 1917 8235
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833


Posted by DKH at 8:07 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  