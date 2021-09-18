Shore to Shore Climate March Friday, September 24, 2021

In the 2019 march people paused on Bothell Way to wave signs at passing cars.

Photo by s cho

By Diane Hettrick





A climate strike/march is planned for Friday, September 24, 2021 starting at Log Boom Park in Kenmore at 8am and ending at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park at noon.





The march is described as "an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all."





From the 2019 march. Photo by s cho

The march is youth-led, reflecting how seriously young people are taking climate issues and what it means for their futures.





They see their future and they don't like it.





However, the rest of us are paying a lot more attention than we were two years ago, when the first student-led climate march took place here.





"Think or Swim" Photo by s cho

This march, like the 2019 march, has been organized by Marieka Staheli, who is a sophomore at Shorewood High School. The march route passes by several schools where students, parents, and other supporters can join.





Note that it is a school day, and students need parental permission to be out of school. Parents need to call the school to report that their student will be absent from class.





The march is one of many across the globe. The "Fridays for Future” map that has all of the registered strikes for this day, including this one. Global Fridays for Future map of strikes registered for September 24th: https://fridaysforfuture.org/action-map/map/





This map shows the route and approximate times that marchers will arrive at locations along the way. Map of route for the march: https://tinyurl.com/shorelineclimatestrikemap





Participants can join the strike at any point on the route by looking at these times / destinations (some students may join when marchers pass by their schools).





They have created an Instagram page for the Shoreline Climate Strike which has all of the information about the event. https://www.instagram.com/shoreline_climate_strike/











