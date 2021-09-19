Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will operate at St. Dunstan's again this winter
Sunday, September 19, 2021
|St. Dunstan's houses the Severe Winter Shelter
For the third winter season, the City of Shoreline is working in partnership with the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) to operate an emergency severe weather shelter.
Rev. David Marshall and the generous congregation at St. Dunstan’s Church have once again offered space to house this important program at their parish, located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline.
To make the shelter successful, volunteers are needed to help staff it during activation. Compassionate and fully vaccinated volunteers must be over 18 years old and be able to commit to being on-call for a certain number of nights each month between November 1, 2021 and March 30, 2022.
|Shelter guests are warm, dry, and fed for the night
The threshold for activation will be a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation (or expected accumulation) of 2 or more inches. When activated, the shelter will be open from 8:30pm to 7:30am.
Volunteers will be provided with training and then will be responsible for welcoming guests and supervising the shelter overnight (partial shifts can be arranged). Volunteers will be paired with another person during shelter activation.
If you would like to volunteer, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.
For more information about the emergency severe weather shelter, contact Community Services Manager Bethany Wolbrecht-Dunn at bwolbrec@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2251.
