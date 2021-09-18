Case updates September 16, 2021 - proof of vaccination to be required for many events and establishments
Saturday, September 18, 2021
no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results
As of September 13, 2021 24.9% of state residents are not vaccinated.
King County to require proof of vaccination or negative test for many outdoor and indoor events and establishments to address COVID-19 spread. More here
United States
- Total cases 41,754,903 - 147,581 new
- Total deaths 668,442 - 1,823 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 553,326 - 3,233 new
- Total hospitalizations 34,821 - 192 new
- Total deaths 7,201 - 56 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 137,477 - 603 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,810 - 24 new
- Total deaths 1,836 - 6 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 33,748 - 131 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,684 - 7 new
- Total deaths 458 - 0 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,051 - 6 new
- Total hospitalizations 234 - 0 new
- Total deaths 107 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 445 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
