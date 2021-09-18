Flags at half-staff Saturday
Saturday, September 18, 2021
The attached directive includes two flag lowerings for Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Spokane County Fire Lieutenant and Paramedic Cody Traber, 41, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Lieutenant Traber died in the line of duty on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, September 17, 2021. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, September 18, 2021, or first thing Monday morning, September 20th.
A memorial service will take place on September 18th at Calvary Spokane at 1:00pm
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Stafford Creek Correctional Officer Darryl “Scout” Goodrich, Jr., 49, and directs hat Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Officer Goodrich died in the line of duty on Friday, August 20, 2021.
A private memorial service will take place on September 18th.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about these flag lowerings.
