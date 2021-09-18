2021 Northwest Orchid Society Fall Show and Sale October 2-3 at Center for Urban Horticulture
Saturday, September 18, 2021
2021 Northwest Orchid Society Fall Show and Sale October 2-3
Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 East Galer Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Saturday, Oct. 2 (10am to 4pm) and Sunday, Oct. 3 (10am to 4pm)
Admission, included with admission to the Conservatory:
Adult $4, Youth (13-17) $2, Child (0-12) free.
The Northwest Orchid Society presents its 2021 Fall Orchid Show and Sale, located in the Seattle Parks Department historic Volunteer Park Conservatory. This regional show features breathtaking orchid displays by orchid societies from throughout the Pacific Northwest and orchid vendors in attendance.
Superior orchid specimens will be competing for coveted awards issued by accredited judges from the American Orchid Society.
Members of the public are encouraged to bring orchids from home for a repotting service and/or advice for struggling orchids. Knowledgeable volunteers from the Northwest Orchid Society will be available to answer questions for show attendees.
Several vendors, both local and visiting from out of state, will have a fine selection of orchids available for purchase. The plants for sale range from excellent quality beginner level plants for the home to rare collectable specimens.
A complete list of vendors and additional show information is posted on the society’s website:
http://nwos.orchid-society.net/ShowTime/Show2021/Show.html
The NWOS is a regional non-profit organization focusing on orchid education and conservation, with members throughout the Puget Sound area. It meets the second Monday of every month at 7pm from September through June at the Center for Urban Horticulture 3501 NE 41st St., Seattle, near University Village. Membership is $30/year. Meetings are free and open to the general public.
