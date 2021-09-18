Northshore Fire commissioners reviewed proposals to run NS Fire at Friday's meeting - will meet with LFP Council on Monday

Lake Forest Park fire station photo by Jerry Pickard

Northshore Fire commissioners have requested and received proposals to run their department from Eastside Fire / Rescue and Shoreline Fire. They reviewed these proposals at their meeting on Friday, September 17, 2021, 2pm. Northshore Fire commissioners have requested and received proposals to run their department from Eastside Fire / Rescue and Shoreline Fire. They reviewed these proposals at their meeting on Friday, September 17, 2021, 2pm.





Under the proposals, Northshore commissioners would retain control but all operations would be managed by one of these departments.





The agenda and proposals can be viewed here: https://media.avcaptureall.com/session.html?sessionid=ceb4880d-121f-464f-97ab-53bcf3fbd36f&prefilter=853,5988













Meeting agenda and materials are posted





Northshore Fire is currently an independent department (Fire Protection District #16) which serves the cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.Meeting agenda and materials are posted here





An audio recording of the meeting is available at the same link.A special joint meeting of the Board of Commissioners of King County Fire Protection District No. 16 (Northshore) and Lake Forest Park City Council, will be held via Zoom on Monday, the 20th day of September 2021, at 6:00pm.