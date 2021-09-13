LFP prepares for winter with 4,000-gallon liquid deicer storage tank

LFP receives 4,000 gallon liquid deicer storage tank. Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park.

Lake Forest Park Public Works received delivery of a 4,000-gallon liquid deicer storage tank. This tank will help to minimize the city's reliance on WSDOT for snow and ice products.





The tank will be plumbed with a pump to transfer the liquid to the truck-mounted applicator tanks. The pump will be wired for generator back up to keep running when the power goes out.











