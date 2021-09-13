LFP prepares for winter with 4,000-gallon liquid deicer storage tank

Monday, September 13, 2021

LFP receives 4,000 gallon liquid deicer storage tank. Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park.

Lake Forest Park Public Works received delivery of a 4,000-gallon liquid deicer storage tank. This tank will help to minimize the city's reliance on WSDOT for snow and ice products. 

The tank will be plumbed with a pump to transfer the liquid to the truck-mounted applicator tanks. The pump will be wired for generator back up to keep running when the power goes out.



Posted by DKH at 5:23 AM
