Health and safety in Shoreline schools - COVID-19 School Safety Guide - remote learning not offered by district
Monday, September 13, 2021
Interested in learning more about the COVID-19 health and safety protocols used in our schools?
You can find the complete 34 page COVID-19 School Safety Guide here. The guide is also posted in the “Return to School Information” section of the schools website. It is listed in the page directory on the left side of the page.
The guide contains detailed information on the health and safety protocols used in all areas of school and district operations.
Due to staffing and financial considerations, Shoreline Schools will not offer its own remote learning program, but any Shoreline student in grades K-8 is eligible to register for the Home Education Exchange, and any student in grades K-12 can register for a remote learning program run by other school districts or entities approved by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
You can find a list of approved online learning programs here or in the school website page directory. For questions relating to searching for online programs, please contact public.info@shorelineschools.org or 206-393-4412.
