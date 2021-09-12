LFP Police incident Heatmap for August 2021

LFP Police incidents heatmap for August 2021



Type Calls SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES 81 WELFARE CHECKS 22



Mailbox tampering and mail thefts are increasing, officers responded to multiple reports of damage to locking mailboxes and missing mail.



Officers dealt with a call indicating someone was offering drugs to school kids, and needles located in a park.



Shoreline Schools started Wednesday, September 1st and the school zone cameras were activated.









Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 719 incidents in August 2021.