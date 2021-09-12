Welcoming Week in Shoreline
Sunday, September 12, 2021
welcomingplace@shorelinewa.gov
Community Hate Crime Reporting Training Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7pm—8pm
Learn the difference between bias incidents and hate crimes, how cases are prosecuted, and community resources. Presented by: King County Prosecutor's Office, Shoreline Police, Chinese Information Service Center (CISC), and United Shoreline Organized Against Racism (USOAR).
Listening to Build Community Workshop Thursday, Sept. 16, 7pm—8pm
In conjunction with the annual International Day of Listening, learn how to create a listening space, find common ground, and get to know our Shoreline neighbors. Presented by Lori Joubert, past president and current board member of the International Listening Association and Certified Listening Professional.
Unify Shoreline—Building an Anti-Racist Community Saturday, Sept. 18, 10am—11am
Local racial equity consultants Kevin Henry and Jolene Jang will discuss the meaning and impact of being "anti-racist" and what you can do as a neighbor, parent, or business owner to make Shoreline a welcoming place for all.
Stop Anti-Asian Hate Workshop Saturday, Sept. 25, 10am—11am
There has been a rise of reports of assaults, hate crimes, and bias incidents against Asians locally and nationally. Learn more about what you can do to build inclusive, safer communities. Presented by Jolene Jang, culture explorer and grassroots #StopAsianHate advocate.
King County Library System Online Programs
Great online programs and many book groups available. See attached list and KCLS events webpage for full list of online programs.
Welcoming Week events:
Welcoming Week Story Time
Wed. Sept. 15, 7pm-8pm
The annual Welcoming Week initiative brings together immigrants and those born within their countries in a spirit of unity to affirm the benefits of welcoming everyone. This year’s theme is #BelongingBeginsWithUS - that each and every one of us has the power to help others, regardless of their background, to feel like they are seen, embraced, welcomed and included in our communities.
Cultural Objects of Heritage with Author Janet Wong
Saturday, Sept. 18, 1pm-2pm
Acclaimed author of A Suitcase Full of Seaweed, Janet Wong, will moderate a discussion with a diverse panel of local residents who will share personal objects that are important to their cultural heritage. This one-hour virtual event will reflect the Welcoming Week theme, “Belonging Begins With Us,” through sharing and reflection.
