Shoreline School board study session Tuesday on Race and Equity Impact Decision-Making Tool Training.
Monday, September 13, 2021
This meeting will also be available via Zoom using the login information below.
The topic is session is Race and Equity Impact Decision-Making Tool Training.
Note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, all in-person attendees are required to wear face masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
Link to Agenda:
https://app.eduportal.com/share/1a7fde9a-1279-11ec-9b36-06c64aa3b8d4
Attending the September 14 School Board Study Session Online:
Meeting Link:
