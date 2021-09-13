Shoreline School board study session Tuesday on Race and Equity Impact Decision-Making Tool Training.





This meeting will also be available via Zoom using the login information below.









Note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, all in-person attendees are required to wear face masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.



Link to Agenda:

https://app.eduportal.com/share/1a7fde9a-1279-11ec-9b36-06c64aa3b8d4



Attending the September 14 School Board Study Session Online:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88026778181?pwd=NkNTNitnUUhQWkl4Z2VjaGQxU3V3Zz09

Passcode: 433480

Webinar ID: 880 2677 8181

Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833





The Shoreline School Board will hold a study session on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE).