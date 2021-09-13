Shoreline School board study session Tuesday on Race and Equity Impact Decision-Making Tool Training.

Monday, September 13, 2021

The Shoreline School Board will hold a study session on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE).

This meeting will also be available via Zoom using the login information below. 

The topic is session is Race and Equity Impact Decision-Making Tool Training.

Note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, all in-person attendees are required to wear face masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.

Link to Agenda:
https://app.eduportal.com/share/1a7fde9a-1279-11ec-9b36-06c64aa3b8d4

Attending the September 14 School Board Study Session Online:

Meeting Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88026778181?pwd=NkNTNitnUUhQWkl4Z2VjaGQxU3V3Zz09
Passcode: 433480
Webinar ID: 880 2677 8181
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833


Posted by DKH at 5:31 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  