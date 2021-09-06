Jobs: City of Shoreline Teen Program Leader

Extra Help – Teen Program Leaders - 4 positions open

SALARY: $16.05 - $18.00 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 09/30/21 12:00 AMHelp to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community.Maximum of 20 hours per week.Programs exist between these hours:Monday thru Friday 11:00am - 7:00pmProvide leadership at all city sponsored teen program events. Assist in sports, music, arts and environmental program development for youth in middle and high school, up to 18 years old. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening and/or weekends 10-20 hours per week.