Green heron at Ronald Bog

Monday, September 6, 2021

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Ronald Bog has a lot of creatures - all of whom seem to have coped with the refurbishing of the park at the north end. Turtles, otters, crayfish (invasive and native), ducks, geese, eagles, hawks, and this green heron - who really is green.

Martin DeGrazia has photographed them all. He has a particular talent for getting elusive creatures like the otters to pose for him. I call him the Bog Whisperer.

--Diane Hettrick


 

