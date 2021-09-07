Adventures of an Icebreaker: You're on your own in the Arctic





When you’re operating in the remote parts of the world, you can’t call 911 and expect help to be there. So our crews frequently train to respond to a wide range of potential shipboard emergencies.









Planning for shipboard emergencies keeps crews sharp and ready to respond should a real situation develop aboard a cutter. Every crewmember has a responsibility and they must work together to save the ship if disaster strikes.



Damage Control drills simulate potential emergencies and test the crew’s ability to efficiently recognize and respond to the situation.



