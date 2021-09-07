Adventures of an Icebreaker: You're on your own in the Arctic

Tuesday, September 7, 2021


We have been following the USCGC Healy from Puget Sound on its voyage around North America. The Healy is currently in the desolate Beaufort Sea in the Arctic, north of Alaska.

U.S. Coast Guard Photos by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi


When you’re operating in the remote parts of the world, you can’t call 911 and expect help to be there. So our crews frequently train to respond to a wide range of potential shipboard emergencies. 


Planning for shipboard emergencies keeps crews sharp and ready to respond should a real situation develop aboard a cutter. Every crewmember has a responsibility and they must work together to save the ship if disaster strikes.

Damage Control drills simulate potential emergencies and test the crew’s ability to efficiently recognize and respond to the situation.


Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers were tested on combating a shipboard fire in one of the ship’s auxiliary machine rooms during their Arctic deployment as they transited the Beaufort Sea.

Together the crew battled the simulated fire!



Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM
