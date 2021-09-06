Who Let the Dogs Out?

Monday, September 6, 2021

Mary Mark consults with a customer while Oakley pays close attention

Story and photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Good News for dog owners who frequent the Lake Forest Park farmers market. Oakley the yellow lab is also happy to know that dogs are now allowed back in the market after a year or so of the pandemic ‘no dogs allowed’ rule.

Equally pleased  is market vendor Mary Mark (on the left), owner of Bow Wow FUN TOWNE in Kenmore, offering “total care for your very best friend”.

FUN TOWNE is located at 18021 61st Ave NE, Kenmore


Posted by DKH at 2:53 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  