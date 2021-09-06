Who Let the Dogs Out?

Mary Mark consults with a customer while Oakley pays close attention

Story and photo by Cynthia Sheridan Story and photo by Cynthia Sheridan





Good News for dog owners who frequent the Lake Forest Park farmers market. Oakley the yellow lab is also happy to know that dogs are now allowed back in the market after a year or so of the pandemic ‘no dogs allowed’ rule.





Equally pleased is market vendor Mary Mark (on the left), owner of Bow Wow FUN TOWNE in Kenmore, offering “total care for your very best friend”.











