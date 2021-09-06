Development: The Geo I Apartments in Shoreline's Town Center

Monday, September 6, 2021

Geo I apartments on Midvale Ave N
Photos by Mike Remarcke

Geo I is an apartment community in Shoreline's town center, on Midvale just north of Shoreline City Hall at N 180th.

The Geo I lobby has comfortable seating and a fireplace

Geo I is complete and held its grand opening celebration in August of 2020. Geo II construction right next door is underway.

Underground parking garage

Drawing inspiration in both name and design from the beauty of geology, the 164-unit Geo I offers high-end, downtown Seattle style living at a Shoreline price point (including a number of MFTE program affordable units).

Common areas include a large game room with a kitchen

Set back just off Aurora, the community is ideally situated for a quick commute to work (or play) by car, Rapid Ride E Line bus or the upcoming Lynnwood Link light rail, scheduled for completion in 2024.

A fully equipped gym is available to residents
 
Nearby access to the Interurban Trail, and Shoreline Schools are a significant perk, with on-site, ground floor retail tenants poised to add to that list in the coming months.

A large rooftop patio has a kitchen, ample seating, and a view

Residents at Geo will enjoy such amenities as a state-of-the art fitness facility, an off-leash dog park with grooming center, a rooftop lounge with Seattle skyline/Rainier views, co-working collaborative spaces and a beautifully landscaped courtyard.

Dog run and grooming center on site

The studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plan options include high ceilings, extra-large windows, designer lighting, ceiling fans and modern, soft-close cabinetry.

Main living area in a one-bedroom unit

The project was designed to provide a high-quality housing option for those who love the city but prefer the warmth and interconnectivity of Shoreline’s close-knit, “small town” feel when it comes to where they call home.

Well design kitchen with island

The Geo I is in the middle of Shoreline's designated Town Center within walking distance of restaurants,  grocery stores, a large medical clinic, drugstores, a bank, the post office and more.

Generously sized bedrooms

If interested in learning more about the community, neighborhood and how to reserve an apartments, readers can visit geoapts.com or call 206-876-7775.



Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  