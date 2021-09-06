Development: The Geo I Apartments in Shoreline's Town Center

Geo I apartments on Midvale Ave N





Geo I is an apartment community in Shoreline's town center, on Midvale just north of Shoreline City Hall at N 180th.





The Geo I lobby has comfortable seating and a fireplace





Geo I is complete and held its grand opening celebration in August of 2020. Geo II construction right next door is underway.





Underground parking garage









Common areas include a large game room with a kitchen

Set back just off Aurora, the community is ideally situated for a quick commute to work (or play) by car, Rapid Ride E Line bus or the upcoming Lynnwood Link light rail, scheduled for completion in 2024.

A fully equipped gym is available to residents

Nearby access to the Interurban Trail, and Shoreline Schools are a significant perk, with on-site, ground floor retail tenants poised to add to that list in the coming months.

A large rooftop patio has a kitchen, ample seating, and a view

Residents at Geo will enjoy such amenities as a state-of-the art fitness facility, an off-leash dog park with grooming center, a rooftop lounge with Seattle skyline/Rainier views, co-working collaborative spaces and a beautifully landscaped courtyard.

Dog run and grooming center on site

The studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plan options include high ceilings, extra-large windows, designer lighting, ceiling fans and modern, soft-close cabinetry.

Main living area in a one-bedroom unit

The project was designed to provide a high-quality housing option for those who love the city but prefer the warmth and interconnectivity of Shoreline’s close-knit, “small town” feel when it comes to where they call home.

Well design kitchen with island

The Geo I is in the middle of Shoreline's designated Town Center within walking distance of restaurants, grocery stores, a large medical clinic, drugstores, a bank, the post office and more.



Generously sized bedrooms







If interested in learning more about the community, neighborhood and how to reserve an apartments, readers can visit geoapts.com or call 206-876-7775.









Photos by Mike RemarckeDrawing inspiration in both name and design from the beauty of geology, the 164-unit Geo I offers high-end, downtown Seattle style living at a Shoreline price point (including a number of MFTE program affordable units).