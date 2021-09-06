Jobs at WSDOT - five jobs newly available

Monday, September 6, 2021

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) office in Shoreline has five jobs recently advertised.

Receptionist

As the Receptionist, the primary undertaking of this position is to deliver excellent customer service to both WSDOT employees and the public, providing complex clerical support and assistance as needed


Transportation Management Center (TMC) Technician (TT3, In-Training)

Entry level position. Operate traffic management systems, tunnel control systems, and radio communications.


Transportation Management Center (TMC) Lead Technician (TT3)

Seeking experienced transportation technician to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis. Manage daily traffic, accidents, construction, and maintenance closures in the greater Seattle area, Canadian border, and Island County.


Lead Budget Analyst (TE4)

Seeking experienced budget analyst. Investigates, analyzes, and makes recommendations on maintenance and operations budgeting policies and practices. 


Project Delivery Environmental Specialist (TPS3, In-Training)

The Project Delivery Environmental Specialist will conduct biological and aquatic resource assessments and prepare environmental documentation in support of fish passage and habitat restoration project.




