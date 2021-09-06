Free Online Parent/Guardian and Child Leadership Training Institute

Washington Family Engagement is hosting free, online leadership training for parents/guardians and children ages 6-12 through Everett Community College. Learn more about both programs and how to apply below.

The Children's Leadership Training Institute (CLTI) is a free, reading-based civic leadership course offered to only the children of parents enrolled in the PLTI. Children ages 6 to 12 receive age-appropriate leadership and civic classes and books.



Online classes begin September 18, 2021 and end with graduation on December 18, 2021. PLTI classes take place on Wednesdays from 6 pm to 9 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 pm. CLTI classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.



To Apply:



Fill out the application form via Eventzilla:



Attend one of the required online PLTI information sessions. Choose from the days and times listed on the Eventzilla application form.







Theis a free, 12 weeks online course that teaches parents, community members and professionals working with families to understand systems and develop civic, leadership, and public speaking skills. The course offers five elective college credits to those who graduate.