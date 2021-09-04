Czebo's Challenge: Lake Forest Park police officer's personal fundraiser for Children's Hospital
Saturday, September 4, 2021
|LFP Officer Jason Czebotar is
raising money for Seattle Children's
In addition to having people follow my progress and pledge to donate, I am hoping to inspire others to run/hike/walk the 100 miles in a virtual "Fun Run" challenge.
I want to make a positive difference in the lives of children and families that are going through some of the most difficult times imaginable. With your help we will. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.
You can donate to Czebo's Challenge here
0 comments:
Post a Comment