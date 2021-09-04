Czebo's Challenge: Lake Forest Park police officer's personal fundraiser for Children's Hospital

Saturday, September 4, 2021

LFP Officer Jason Czebotar is 
raising money for Seattle Children's
Lake Forest Park Police officer Jason Czebotar had the idea of completing 100 miles (at least) in the month of October by running, hiking, and walking while raising money for Seattle Children's Hospital.

In addition to having people follow my progress and pledge to donate, I am hoping to inspire others to run/hike/walk the 100 miles in a virtual "Fun Run" challenge.

Follow along and track his progress on the Lake Forest Park PD Instagram and Facebook.

I want to make a positive difference in the lives of children and families that are going through some of the most difficult times imaginable. With your help we will.  Every little bit will help me reach my goal. 

You can donate to Czebo's Challenge here



