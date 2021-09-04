Shoreline Police: There's no place like home -- just make sure it's your own and not someone else's

The condo owner gave an excellent description

of the intruder, who was quickly spotted at

On Sunday, August 24, 2021 at 1:13pm, deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a Shoreline condo in the 1400 block of N 200th St.



The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that he entered his condo and found an unknown male inside.





The suspect threatened the victim, so our caller closed the door to the condo and called 911.



The suspect, described as a black male wearing a blue dress shirt, blue jeans and carrying a clipboard, left on foot.





Arriving deputies located the suspect at the nearby Aurora Village Transit Center. He was placed into custody without incident.





The victim told deputies that his condo was vacant and staged for sale since the end of June 2021. Deputies searched the victim’s condo. It appeared the suspect had been living there.



The suspect apparently disarmed the alarm system by disconnecting the wires. The unit was in disarray and dirty.





This is not the way that properties are staged for sale





The male was arrested, transported, and booked into the King County Jail for the charge of Investigation of Residential Burglary.



It is our policy not to show suspect’s faces before they have been formally charged.



--King County Sheriff's Office










