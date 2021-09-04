Dept of Ecology: Comment on State's plan to cut the amount of edible food dumped in landfills
Saturday, September 4, 2021
|The East West Food Rescue is a volunteer organization that collects surplus food from farmers in eastern Washington and brings it to food banks in Puget Sound. They are able to save a small percent of the food, which is dumped into landfills. Photo courtesy East West Food Rescue
From the Department of Ecology
No other single resource is dumped in landfills across the United States more than food. Food waste is one of the greatest challenges of our time with significant environmental, social, and economic impacts.
Washington generates more than a million tons of food waste every year. About 35% of it is edible food going into landfills. Much of this material could have gone to a higher purpose, like feeding people, animals, or the soil. Better yet, had this material not been produced at all, the resources required to grow and produce it could have been used elsewhere.
Food waste is expensive, a misuse of resources, and an opportunity for us to do better. It effects all of us and Washington has committed to reducing it, significantly.
The draft Use Food Well Washington Plan is a roadmap to reaching the state’s goals of cutting food waste in half by 2030. The draft plan is now available to the public for review and comment.
